Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
10.11.2025 11:27:00
Prediction: Coca-Cola Stock Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.
Lumped in with three dozen other members of the struggling Consumer Staples Sector Select ETF (NYSEMKT: XLP), shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) have quietly side-stepped the group's market-trailing defensive slump and managed to deliver a respectable 12% year-to-date return.Even though the Atlanta-based beverage giant's performance still lags the S&P 500's 15% gain, Coca-Cola's relative resilience -- it's one of only 10 staples sector stocks up more than 10% this year -- is a testament to its enviable status as a blue chip, long-term, core holding.Looking at its present size and state -- a market cap of almost $300 billion, annual earnings per share (EPS) pegged to rise 3.7% to $2.99, driven by 2.9% sales growth to $48.2 billion -- Coke's low-single-digit trajectory isn't especially thrilling.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
