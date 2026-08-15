Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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15.08.2026 18:30:00
Prediction: Costco Will Beat the S&P 500 Again
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has spent decades outpacing the market. Even after its big run in 2023 and 2024, I think it is still on track to beat the S&P 500 over the next year and remains a solid buy for patient investors. The ticker has outperformed the S&P 500 in 16 out of the 25 years between 2000 and 2025, giving it a historical win rate of 64% over that 25-year span. Image source: Getty Images.Over longer stretches, the record speaks for itself. Over the past five years, Costco has delivered a total return of about 124% versus roughly 75% for the S&P 500. Over three years, it has beaten the index again with a 76% gain, versus about 75% for the benchmark.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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