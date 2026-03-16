Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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16.03.2026 18:54:35
Prediction: Micron Technology Stock Will Soar Higher After March 18
Technology stocks have experienced significant volatility over the past six months. The recent swings can be attributed to multiple factors, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, concerns about the valuations of artificial intelligence (AI) companies, and the viability of the massive spending on AI infrastructure.Simply said, the recent weakness in AI stocks has been a headwind for the tech sector. The good news is that AI giants such as Nvidia, Oracle, Broadcom, and Palantir have reported impressive growth and strong outlooks in their latest quarters. And as we approach the end of the ongoing earnings season, it won't be surprising to see Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) following suit on Wednesday, March 18.Let's look at the reasons why Micron's upcoming earnings report could be better than expected.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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