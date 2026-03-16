Gewinne 4.000€ in Gold. Von Krypto bis zu Aktien, ETFs, ETCs und Edelmetallen: Diversifiziere dein Portfolio und sichere dir deine Gewinnchance. -W-

Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.03.2026 18:54:35

Prediction: Micron Technology Stock Will Soar Higher After March 18

Technology stocks have experienced significant volatility over the past six months. The recent swings can be attributed to multiple factors, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, concerns about the valuations of artificial intelligence (AI) companies, and the viability of the massive spending on AI infrastructure.Simply said, the recent weakness in AI stocks has been a headwind for the tech sector. The good news is that AI giants such as Nvidia, Oracle, Broadcom, and Palantir have reported impressive growth and strong outlooks in their latest quarters. And as we approach the end of the ongoing earnings season, it won't be surprising to see Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) following suit on Wednesday, March 18.Let's look at the reasons why Micron's upcoming earnings report could be better than expected.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.

mehr Nachrichten