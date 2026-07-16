Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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16.07.2026 09:55:00
Prediction: Microsoft Stock Is Going to Soar After July 29
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is scheduled to release its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter results (ended June 30) on July 29, and I think it could spark a recovery in the company's languishing stock, which is currently down 29% from its record high.Microsoft has been a casualty of the broader sell-off in the software sector, as investors fear that the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) could render legacy software products obsolete. But the company is proving it can use this revolutionary technology to its advantage, not just in its software business but also in its booming cloud computing segment.Microsoft stock is heading into July 29 at a very attractive price, so here's why it could be a good long-term buy before the earnings release.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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