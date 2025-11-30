NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
30.11.2025 09:02:00
Prediction: This Unstoppable Stock Will Join Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $3 Trillion Club Before 2027 (Hint: Not a "Magnificent Seven" Stock)
Since the dawn of artificial intelligence (AI), the companies at the forefront of this groundbreaking technology have generated impressive gains for shareholders. Chief among these have been the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks.The group is made up of some of the world's most recognizable companies, including Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Tesla, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft. Each of these companies is an industry leader, and every member of the collective has delivered stock price gains of 100% or more since early 2023.However, those who focused solely on these AI bellwethers have likely missed out on one of the crucial players in the AI boom. In fact, investors might be surprised to find that Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock has outperformed every member of the Magnificent Seven over the past year, surging 142%, and is poised to move higher. I would submit that the semiconductor and data center specialist has the momentum to join the $3 trillion club by 2027.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
