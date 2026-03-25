Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

Press release Mobimo: Wangen-Brüttisellen approves Torfmatt project



25.03.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST





Press release

Wangen-Brüttisellen approves Torfmatt project

Wangen-Brüttisellen/Lucerne, 25 March 2026 – A milestone for the Torfmatt project. On 18 March 2026, the Wangen-Brüttisellen municipal assembly has approved Mobimo’s private development plan for Torfmatt by an almost unanimous vote. Following this positive decision, the project for the mixed-use neighbourhood can now be developed further.

The Torfmatt neighbourhood is being created on the former ERNI site, an industrial estate between Brüttisellen’s village centre and Dietlikon railway station in the canton of Zurich. Mobimo acquired the site, which is located in the middle of a large development area, in 2021. The Torfmatt project will transform the largely vacant industrial site, which covers approximately 16,000 m2, into a vibrant neighbourhood with a diverse mix of residential, commercial, office and retail space. A total of around 300 apartments from 1.5 to 5.5 rooms are planned. In addition, around 5,000 m2 of new commercial space will be created.

Vibrant neighbourhood with high-quality architecture

The eight buildings that make up the Torfmatt neighbourhood form a permeable and connected urban fabric. A defining feature of the architecture is the roof design, which reinterprets the pitched roof typology. At the heart of the site, a diverse, landscaped green space will be created, offering high amenity value and a wide range of uses. The development will breathe new life into the neighbourhood and benefit the entire surrounding area.

The Torfmatt project was designed by the renowned architecture and urban planning firm KCAP in collaboration with Zurich-based landscape architects Studio Vulkan and other specialist planners. The duo emerged as the winners of a 2023 design competition involving four planning teams and have also proved their worth in Mobimo’s Aeschbachquartier in Aarau.

Step-by-step implementation

The Torfmatt neighbourhood will be completed in three phases. The first phase comprises the first six buildings and therefore the majority of the site. According to current plans, construction is due to start in autumn 2028 and be completed in spring 2031. This will be followed by the remaining phases.





If you have any questions, please contact:

Contact for analysts and investors:Stefan Feller,Head of Investor Relations+41 44 397 11 97Contact for media:Anthony Welbergen,Head of Corporate Communications+41 44 397 11 86

About Mobimo:

With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 4.2 billion, Mobimo Holding AG (www.mobimo.ch) is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 180 employees.