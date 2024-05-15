Press Release: Novartis highlights pioneering -2

Key highlights of data accepted by EHA include:

Medicine Abstract Title Abstract Number/

Presentation Details

----------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------

Scemblix Asciminib (ASC) provides superior efficacy and excellent Abstract #S103

safety and tolerability vs tyrosine kinase inhibitors Plenary oral presentation

(TKI) in newly diagnosed chronic myeloid leukemia Saturday, June 15

(CML) in the pivotal ASC4FIRST study 2:45 - 4:15pm CEST

----------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------

Scemblix Asciminib (ASC) is well tolerated in pediatric patients Abstract #P1865

with chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CML-CP): e-Poster presentation

interim pharmacokinetics and safety results from ASC4KIDS

----------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------

Fabhalta(R) (iptacopan) Effects of oral iptacopan monotherapy, including increased Abstract #P829

paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria red blood cell Poster presentation

clone size, are sustained in anti-c5-treated patients Friday, June 14

with anemia: final APPLY-PNH data 9:00am CEST

----------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------

Fabhalta Effects of oral iptacopan monotherapy, including increased Abstract #P822

paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria red blood cell Poster presentation

clone size, are maintained in complement inhibitor-naïve Friday, June 14

patients: final APPOINT-PNH data 9:00am CEST

----------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------

Fabhalta Patient experience of iptacopan in three clinical Abstract #P1918

trials for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria e-Poster presentation

----------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------

Product Information

For full prescribing information, including approved indications and important safety information about marketed products, please visit https://www.novartis.com/about/products.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/novartis/, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/novartis/, X/Twitter https://twitter.com/Novartis and Instagram https://instagram.com/novartis?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==__;!!N3hqHg43uw!pjp8z253J5NjaOYrW65UbAAlHeHRdQ-w0m4ezZxEQEl0ptafXN2M99VRIk39pf49PAc8NbK93Pxp3uaSBQkAf8oEnzWXG8Sk$.

# # #

* Kisqali was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

North

Central America

Michael

Anja von Treskow +41 79 392 9697 Meo +1 862 274 5414

Marlena

Anna Schäfers +41 79 801 7267 Abdinoor +1 617 335 9525

Switzerland

Satoshi Sugimoto +41 79 619 2035

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central

North

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 America

Sloan

Nicole Zinsli-Somm +41 61 324 3809 Simpson +1 862 345 4440

Jonathan

Imke Kappes +41 61 324 8269 Graham +1 201 602 9921

Parag

Mahanti +1 973 876 4912

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2024 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)