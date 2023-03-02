Prosus Focuses Classifieds Operations on Its Attractive Core Business

Prosus N.V. (Prosus) (AEX and JSE: PRX): On 2 March 2023, Prosus announced that the core classifieds business of OLX Group continues to deliver a strong performance through the financial year, with sustained growth and improving profitability, and is well-placed for further growth and margin expansion. Most recently, OLX Autos, the adjacent car transaction business has, similar to listed peers, been affected by ongoing macroeconomic and market challenges. Higher cost of capital, high inflation and reversal of pandemic trends have led to a significant and persistent slowdown in the second-hand car market.

While OLX Autos has built leading positions across many of its key markets as a result of its strong technology platforms and local focus, pursuing a global growth strategy, is no longer the right approach for Prosus and its shareholders. Prosus will explore all options for the OLX Autos business, acknowledging that significant value exists within local markets.

Beyond OLX Autos, the core classifieds businesses in OLX are profitable, cash flow positive, and fast growing. The exit of OLX Autos will lead to a significant improvement in the profitability profile of the Classifieds segment as a whole.

Prosus is committed to working through this process quickly and efficiently in the interests of all stakeholders.

