Regeneron Pharma Q2 Results Top Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) reported on Thursday that net income for the second quarter increased to $1.43 billion or $12.41 per share from $968 million or $8.50 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter $1.35 billion or $11.56 per share, compared to $1.18 billion or $10.24 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $10.61 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 12 percent to $3.55 billion from $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts were looking for revenues of $3.38 billion for the quarter.

