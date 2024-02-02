Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: EMA To Review Marketing Authorization Application For Linvoseltamab

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced the European Medicines Agency has accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application for linvoseltamab to treat adult patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who have progressed after at least three prior therapies. The company said its MAA is supported by data from a Phase 1/2 pivotal trial.

Linvoseltamab is an investigational bispecific antibody designed to bridge B-cell maturation antigen on multiple myeloma cells with CD3-expressing T cells to facilitate T-cell activation and cancer-cell killing.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.