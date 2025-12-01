Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Aktie

WKN: 881535 / ISIN: US75886F1075

01.12.2025 13:23:54

Regeneron, Tessera Enter Collaboration To Develop TSRA-196

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Tessera Therapeutics announced a collaboration to develop and commercialize TSRA-196, Tessera's lead investigational in vivo Gene Writing program for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Tessera expects to file an Investigational New Drug and multiple Clinical Trial Applications for TSRA-196 with the FDA by the end of the year.

The companies will share worldwide development costs and potential future profits relating to TSRA-196 equally. Tessera will receive $150 million, inclusive of a cash upfront payment and equity investment from Regeneron. Tessera is eligible to receive additional near and mid-term development milestone payments totaling $125 million. Tessera will lead the initial first-in-human trial. Regeneron will lead subsequent global development and commercialization.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

