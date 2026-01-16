Regions Financial Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) reported that its fourth quarter net income available to common shareholders increased to $514 million from $508 million, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.58 compared to $0.56. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.57 compared to $0.59. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.61, for the quarter.

Net interest income - taxable equivalent increased to $1.29 billion from $1.24 billion, previous year. Non-interest income was $640 million compared to $585 million.

The company expects 2026 non-FTE net interest income to grow between 2.5 - 4%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.