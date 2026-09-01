REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 1 September 2026

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 588 086 ordinary shares in the period 24 August 2026 to 28 August 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 434.70 per share (highest price: ZAR 438.64; lowest price: ZAR 429.86) for a total consideration of some ZAR 255.7 million (€ 13.7 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 13 August 2026.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 146 577 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 503.4 million (€ 26.9 million), plus transaction costs.



Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.



Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html