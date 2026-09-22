REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 22 September 2026

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 525 750 ordinary shares in the period 14 September 2026 to 18 September 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 430.05 per share (highest price: ZAR 436.02; lowest price: ZAR 423.67) for a total consideration of some ZAR 226.1 million (€ 12.1 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 13 August 2026.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 2 780 006 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 1 209.9 million (€ 64.7 million), plus transaction costs.



Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.



Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html