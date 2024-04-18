Resources Connection, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date

Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP) (the "Company”) announced today that the Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on June 13, 2024 to all stockholders of record on May 16, 2024.

ABOUT RGP

Named among Forbes’ America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for 2024, RGP is a global consulting firm focused on project execution services that power clients’ operational needs and change initiatives utilizing on-demand, expert and diverse talent. As a next-generation human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in co-delivery of enterprise initiatives typically precipitated by business transformation, strategic transactions or regulatory change. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients’, consultants’ and partners’ success.

We attract top-caliber professionals with in-demand skill sets who seek a workplace environment characterized by choice and control, collaboration and human connection. The trends in today’s marketplace favor flexibility and agility as businesses confront transformation pressures and skilled labor shortages even in the face of macroeconomic contraction. Our client engagement and talent delivery model offers speed and agility, strongly positioning us to help our clients transform their businesses and workplaces, especially at a time where cost reduction initiatives drive an enhanced reliance on a flexible workforce to execute transformational projects.

With approximately 3,600 professionals collectively engaged with over 1,800 clients around the world from 38 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served 88% of the Fortune 100.

The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)

