|
10.06.2024 22:05:00
Resources Connection to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP) (the "Company”), a global consulting firm, today announced that Kate Duchene, Chief Executive Officer, and Kristopher Meyer, SVP, FP&A and Treasury, will participate in a fireside chat at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, June 13, 2024 from 2:30 to 3:00 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the presentation will be available live through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.rgp.com/events.cfm. Management will also host virtual meetings throughout the day.
About RGP
Named among Forbes’ World’s Best Management Consulting Firms, RGP is a global consulting firm focused on project execution services that power clients’ operational needs and change initiatives utilizing on-demand, expert and diverse talent. As a next-generation human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in co-delivery of enterprise initiatives typically precipitated by business transformation, strategic transactions or regulatory change. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients’, consultants’ and partners’ success.
We attract top-caliber professionals with in-demand skill sets who seek a workplace environment characterized by choice and control, collaboration and human connection. The trends in today’s marketplace favor flexibility and agility as businesses confront transformation pressures and skilled labor shortages even in the face of macroeconomic contraction. Our client engagement and talent delivery model offers speed and agility, strongly positioning us to help our clients transform their businesses and workplaces, especially at a time where cost reduction initiatives drive an enhanced reliance on a flexible workforce to execute transformational projects.
With approximately 3,600 professionals collectively engaged with over 1,800 clients around the world from 38 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served 88% of the Fortune 100.
The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610937588/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Resources Connection Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Resources Connection Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Resources Connection Inc.
|9,70
|-3,96%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEuropawahl und bevorstehender US-Leitzinsentscheid: US-Börsen schließen etwas höher -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Gewinne in Japan - Feiertag in China und Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag nach unten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten ebenfalls die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag etwas höher. Die Börse in Japan zog am Montag an.