Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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19.07.2026 18:00:00
Rocket Lab's Latest Deal Puts It on a Collision Course With SpaceX
The share prices of space economy stocks may be sinking, but that does not make the sector any less important to the future of the global economy. Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is the best-known of these space businesses due to its famous founder, Elon Musk, its recent record-breaking initial public offering, and its market cap of $1.75 trillion.But this is not the only space economy company today vying to dominate the skies. Enter Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB). The rocket launch company just made a massive $8 billion acquisition to start directly competing with SpaceX's Starlink segment, setting off the starting gun for a collision course for the two ambitious businesses.Which is the better buy for your portfolio right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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