Rockwell Automation Expands Remote Support With TechConnectIQ

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) announced on Thursday that it has launched TechConnectIQ Support, a modernized remote support service aimed at helping manufacturers reduce downtime and resolve issues faster.

The new offering provides 24x7x365 access to Rockwell's technical expertise and digital resources, assisting with installation, configuration, troubleshooting and updates across industrial automation systems. It is initially available to single-site contract customers in North America, with expansion to other regions planned for 2027.

Rockwell said TechConnectIQ helps maintenance, engineering and operations teams address skills gaps and improve productivity, while reducing the need for on-site field visits.

Key features include real-time access to specialists, improved data visibility through the myRockwellAutomation TechConnect hub, consolidated hardware and software coverage, and AI-enabled support tools such as augmented reality guidance and instructional videos.

On the NYSE, shares of Rockwell Automation are currently losing 0.10 percent, changing hands at $431.31.