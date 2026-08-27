Rockwell Automation Aktie

Rockwell Automation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 903978 / ISIN: US7739031091

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.08.2026 18:54:51

Rockwell Automation Expands Remote Support With TechConnectIQ

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) announced on Thursday that it has launched TechConnectIQ Support, a modernized remote support service aimed at helping manufacturers reduce downtime and resolve issues faster.

The new offering provides 24x7x365 access to Rockwell's technical expertise and digital resources, assisting with installation, configuration, troubleshooting and updates across industrial automation systems. It is initially available to single-site contract customers in North America, with expansion to other regions planned for 2027.

Rockwell said TechConnectIQ helps maintenance, engineering and operations teams address skills gaps and improve productivity, while reducing the need for on-site field visits.

Key features include real-time access to specialists, improved data visibility through the myRockwellAutomation TechConnect hub, consolidated hardware and software coverage, and AI-enabled support tools such as augmented reality guidance and instructional videos.

On the NYSE, shares of Rockwell Automation are currently losing 0.10 percent, changing hands at $431.31.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rockwell Automation Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rockwell Automation Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rockwell Automation Inc. 370,30 -0,03% Rockwell Automation Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:51 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix
26.08.26 Gates Foundation Trust: So sah das Aktienportfolio im zweiten Quartal aus
25.08.26 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Auf diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn
24.08.26 Icahn-Depot im 2. Quartal 2026: Bei diesen Aktien griff der Investor zu
23.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 34

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX geht etwas höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte kräftig ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich etwas nach oben. Die Wall Street zeigt sich gut behauptet. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen