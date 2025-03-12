|
12.03.2025 02:00:57
Salesforce, Singapore Airlines Collaborate On AI-Powered Customer Servicing Applications
(RTTNews) - Salesforce (CRM) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that the Airline is incorporating Agentforce, Einstein in Service Cloud, and Data Cloud into its customer case management system, enabling it to deliver more consistent and personalized service to its customers.
The two companies also plan to co-develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for airlines at the Salesforce AI Research hub in Singapore.
Singapore Airlines will utilize Agentforce, an AI system that deploys autonomous agents to perform specific tasks. This helps to streamline its customer service operations, allowing its customer service representatives to focus on providing enhanced and personalized attention in each customer interaction.
Singapore Airlines will also leverage Einstein generative AI capabilities featured inside Service Cloud to summarize customers' previous interactions with the Airline. It can also provide guidance on assistance, enabling customer service representatives to better understand and anticipate customer needs and tailor solutions.
