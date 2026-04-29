Top's Aktie
WKN DE: A40THY / ISIN: JP3629270004
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29.04.2026 17:27:59
Schwab Small Cap ETF Tops State Street in Returns and Diversification
The Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHA) offers broader diversification across more than 1,700 holdings, while the State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:SPSM) provides a leaner portfolio with slightly lower costs.Both funds target the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market but follow different index strategies. While the State Street fund focuses on the S&P SmallCap 600, the Schwab fund tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index, leading to differences in concentration and volatility.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G-
|22,26
|0,23%
|State Street Corp.
|130,10
|0,81%
|Top's Inc. Registered Shs
|1 122,00
|0,00%