ServiceNow Stock Rises 7% On Adaptiva Integration With ServiceNow CMDB

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is up 6.66 percent, gaining $8.83 to $141.36 on Monday. The move comes after Adaptiva announced that it has joined the ServiceNow Build Partner Program, expanding access to its integration with the ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB).

ServiceNow is currently trading at $141.36, up from the previous close of $132.53 after opening at $140.00 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $137.24 and $141.71 during the session, with trading volume at 8.49 million shares versus average volume of 21.24 million.

The integration allows organisations to use ServiceNow CMDB data as a central source for managing endpoint groups and directing patching strategies through Adaptiva's OneSite platform. It enables changes to device groupings in ServiceNow to be reflected in Adaptiva while reducing the need to maintain duplicate device lists. ServiceNow shares have traded between $81.24 and $194.73 over the past 52 weeks.