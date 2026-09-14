ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
|
14.09.2026 18:06:18
ServiceNow Stock Rises 7% On Adaptiva Integration With ServiceNow CMDB
(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is up 6.66 percent, gaining $8.83 to $141.36 on Monday. The move comes after Adaptiva announced that it has joined the ServiceNow Build Partner Program, expanding access to its integration with the ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB).
ServiceNow is currently trading at $141.36, up from the previous close of $132.53 after opening at $140.00 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $137.24 and $141.71 during the session, with trading volume at 8.49 million shares versus average volume of 21.24 million.
The integration allows organisations to use ServiceNow CMDB data as a central source for managing endpoint groups and directing patching strategies through Adaptiva's OneSite platform. It enables changes to device groupings in ServiceNow to be reflected in Adaptiva while reducing the need to maintain duplicate device lists. ServiceNow shares have traded between $81.24 and $194.73 over the past 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Inc
|
14.09.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 verliert (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 fällt zum Start zurück (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in ServiceNow von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.26
|Ausblick für Software-Aktien: Warum der Trend bei SAP, Salesforce und ServiceNow anhalten könnte (finanzen.at)
|
08.09.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 legt zum Start den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
03.09.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels Pluszeichen im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
03.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in ServiceNow von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
03.09.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 liegt zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu ServiceNow Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ServiceNow Inc
|120,50
|-2,39%