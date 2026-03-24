OC Oerlikon Corporation Aktie
WKN: 863037 / ISIN: CH0000816824
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24.03.2026 14:20:13
Shareholders approved all resolutions
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OC Oerlikon
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
A total of 300 shareholders attended the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) at the ENTRA, Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland, and 64.86% of the total share capital was represented.
All resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved, including the maximum aggregate amount of total compensation of the Board for their term of office (AGM 2025 to AGM 2026), the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation of the Executive Committee (EC) for the period July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, the retrospective variable compensation of the EC for 2024 and the Management Retention Plan amount of the EC for 2024, as well as the dividend payout of CHF 0.20 per share.
All members of the Board of Directors and all members of the Human Resources Committee who were standing for re-election and election, respectively, were voted in. Correspondingly, the Board of Directors comprises of Prof. Dr. Michael Suess as Executive Chairman, Inka Koljonen as Vice-Chairman, Stefan Brupbacher as Lead Independent Director and Paul Adams, Jürg Fedier, Alexey V. Moskov, Marco Musetti and Eveline Steinberger as members of the Board of Directors. All elected Board members will serve a one-year term.
Following these elections, the majority of Oerlikon’s Board of Directors is considered independent, and its committees will be composed as follows:
Paul Adams, Inka Koljonen, Alexey V. Moskov and Eveline Steinberger will serve as members of the Human Resources Committee. Paul Adams, Jürg Fedier, Inka Koljonen and Marco Musetti will be members of the Audit & Finance Committee, and the Governance Committee will consist of Paul Adams, Stefan Brupbacher and Eveline Steinberger.
All voting results from Oerlikon’s 2025 AGM can be found at https://www.oerlikon.com/en/about-us/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders/
Further information and the short biographies of all Board Members can be found at www.oerlikon.com.
About Oerlikon
For further information, please contact:
Disclaimer
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OC Oerlikon
|Churerstrasse 120
|CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 360 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 58 360 91 96
|E-mail:
|info@oerlikon.com
|Internet:
|www.oerlikon.com
|ISIN:
|CH0000816824
|Valor:
|863037
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2296930
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2296930 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
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