OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Shareholders approved all resolutions



24.03.2026 / 14:20 CET/CEST



Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2026 Pfaeffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland, March 24, 2026 Dividend payout of CHF 0.85 per share was approved

Prof. Dr. Michael Suess was re-elected as Chairman of the Board

All Board Members who stood for re-election were voted in

All members of the Human Resources Committee who stood for re-election were voted in

Sustainability Report 2025 was approved A total of 300 shareholders attended the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) at the ENTRA, Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland, and 64.86% of the total share capital was represented. All resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved, including the maximum aggregate amount of total compensation of the Board for their term of office (AGM 2025 to AGM 2026), the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation of the Executive Committee (EC) for the period July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, the retrospective variable compensation of the EC for 2024 and the Management Retention Plan amount of the EC for 2024, as well as the dividend payout of CHF 0.20 per share. All members of the Board of Directors and all members of the Human Resources Committee who were standing for re-election and election, respectively, were voted in. Correspondingly, the Board of Directors comprises of Prof. Dr. Michael Suess as Executive Chairman, Inka Koljonen as Vice-Chairman, Stefan Brupbacher as Lead Independent Director and Paul Adams, Jürg Fedier, Alexey V. Moskov, Marco Musetti and Eveline Steinberger as members of the Board of Directors. All elected Board members will serve a one-year term. Following these elections, the majority of Oerlikon’s Board of Directors is considered independent, and its committees will be composed as follows: Paul Adams, Inka Koljonen, Alexey V. Moskov and Eveline Steinberger will serve as members of the Human Resources Committee. Paul Adams, Jürg Fedier, Inka Koljonen and Marco Musetti will be members of the Audit & Finance Committee, and the Governance Committee will consist of Paul Adams, Stefan Brupbacher and Eveline Steinberger. All voting results from Oerlikon’s 2025 AGM can be found at https://www.oerlikon.com/en/about-us/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders/ Further information and the short biographies of all Board Members can be found at www.oerlikon.com. About Oerlikon

Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global leader in surface technologies with a subsidiary for manmade fibers solutions, Barmag. With a unique portfolio in surface engineering, advanced materials, coating equipment and components, we make products better by improving efficiency, durability and sustainability. Oerlikon serves a wide range of industries, including Aerospace, Automotive, Defense, Energy, Medical, Luxury and Semiconductors. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, the Group has a global presence with over 12 000 employees across 199 locations in 38 countries, achieving sales of CHF 2.4 billion in 2024. For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Tel: +41 58 360 96 29

sandra.wiesner@oerlikon.com

www.oerlikon.com Sandra WiesnerCorporate CommunicationsTel: +41 58 360 96 29 Aymeric Jamin

Investor Relations

Tel: +41 58 360 98 589

aymeric.jamin@oerlikon.com

www.oerlikon.com Disclaimer

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfaeffikon together with its affiliates, hereinafter referred to as “Oerlikon”, has made great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this document. However, Oerlikon makes no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. Neither Oerlikon nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person connected or otherwise associated with Oerlikon, shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document.



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