Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
23.11.2025 17:15:00
Should You Buy Alphabet Stock After Warren Buffett's New $4 Billion Bet?
Over the past three years, institutional and retail investors have poured record sums into artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. In particular, a small collective known as the "Magnificent Seven" -- comprised of Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla -- are among the most closely held stocks across the entire S&P 500.One notable investor who stayed on the sidelines throughout the AI revolution, however, is Warren Buffett. Over the last few years, Buffett's investment conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, was stockpiling record levels of cash while everyone else raced to buy more technology stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
