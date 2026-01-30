Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

30.01.2026 13:15:00

Should You Buy Eli Lilly Before Feb. 4?

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), the largest healthcare company in the world, will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings on Feb. 4. The drugmaker has delivered strong returns in recent years, but earnings season can sometimes surprise investors, and not always in a good way. How is Eli Lilly's stock likely to move after it releases its quarterly update? While trying to time the market is not a method for success, investors are wondering if they should buy the stock before then. Let's find out.It might be helpful to revisit how Eli Lilly's shares reacted after recent earnings updates. And once we do, it's hard to discern a trend. Eli Lilly's third-quarter results were strong, its guidance was excellent, and the stock jumped as a result. But the company's performance was also great during the second quarter, yet its stock price fell sharply due to weaker-than-expected data from a phase 3 clinical trial for its oral GLP-1 candidate, orforglipron.
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly

Analysen zu Eli Lilly

20.12.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.10.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.02.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eli Lilly 873,70 2,22% Eli Lilly

