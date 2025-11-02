EXACT Sciences Aktie
WKN: 590273 / ISIN: US30063P1057
|
02.11.2025 12:53:00
Should You Buy Exact Sciences Stock Before Nov. 3?
Is Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) about to go on a sustained run? The medical diagnostics specialist has lagged the market over the trailing-12-month period, but the stock is rebounding. In the past six months, Exact Sciences' shares have climbed by 41%.The company's third-quarter update is on Nov. 3, and if it impresses investors with its results, that might lead to even more gains. Is it worth it to invest in Exact Sciences?Exact Sciences' claim to fame is Cologuard, an at-home stool-based test it developed for the early detection of colorectal cancer (CRC) in patients with average risk. CRC is the third-most-common cancer in the world and the second-leading cause of cancer death, despite having a high five-year survival rate when it is caught early.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!