Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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03.08.2026 17:04:06

Should You Buy Meta Platforms Stock While It's Below $600?

Excitement around Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has been fading fast. Despite its efforts to be a top name in artificial intelligence (AI) and its heavy investment in superintelligence, investors aren't convinced it's a good buy right now due to its heavy spending. To make matters worse, it's facing daunting lawsuits over its practices.There's risk with the stock, but this is still a business with highly valuable social media assets, including Instagram and Facebook, that attract billions of monthly active users. Plus, with strong profits and a valuation that looks a bit more modest of late, there could be a strong case for buying the stock these days. Could Meta Platforms stock be a great buy while it's trading below $600?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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