PayPal Aktie
WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
|
24.02.2026 21:32:20
Should You Buy PayPal (PYPL) Stock Before May 5?
PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock has declined more than 40% over the past 12 months. Its cooling sales growth, macro and competitive headwinds, and murky plans all dragged down its stock and caused it to underperform many of its fintech peers. Should investors buy PayPal's beaten-down stock before it posts its next earnings report on May 5?Image source: PayPal.Back in 2021, PayPal declared it would reach 750 million active accounts by the end of 2025. It eventually abandoned that ambitious target, and its total number of year-end active accounts only increased from 426 million in 2021 to 439 million in 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
