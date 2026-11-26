Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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26.11.2026 23:15:02
Should You Buy Tesla Stock Before December?
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has had a challenging year. Despite its core electric vehicle (EV) business often performing better than expected, partly due to soaring oil prices, the company's shares have significantly lagged broader equities. However, the year isn't over, and there is a chance Tesla could finish 2026 with a bang, given ongoing developments. With that said, should investors consider buying the stock before December?
Image source: The Motley Fool.
Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, now leads two publicly traded corporations, the other being Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), which went public in June. Rumors of a potential merger between Tesla and SpaceX have been circulating since before SpaceX was public, but a comment Musk made during SpaceX's third-quarter earnings call added fuel to the fire.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|24.11.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|365,00
|5,51%