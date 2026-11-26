Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has had a challenging year. Despite its core electric vehicle (EV) business often performing better than expected, partly due to soaring oil prices, the company's shares have significantly lagged broader equities. However, the year isn't over, and there is a chance Tesla could finish 2026 with a bang, given ongoing developments. With that said, should investors consider buying the stock before December?

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, now leads two publicly traded corporations, the other being Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), which went public in June. Rumors of a potential merger between Tesla and SpaceX have been circulating since before SpaceX was public, but a comment Musk made during SpaceX's third-quarter earnings call added fuel to the fire.

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