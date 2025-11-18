Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
|
18.11.2025 23:40:19
Should You Invest $1,000 in Visa (V) Before the End of 2025?
In its fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30), Visa (NYSE: V) showed that its business continues to operate from a position of strength. Revenue and adjusted net income both posted double-digit percentage increases. But the financial stock's price has only climbed 3.8% this year (as of Nov. 18).That unusual, underwhelming stock performance suggests there may be an opportunity for investors to add a wonderful business to their portfolios. Should you buy $1,000 worth of Visa shares before the end of 2025? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
