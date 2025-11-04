Visa and DealMe launch NanuPay, the world’s first cross-border card installment service, available in South Korea for Vietnamese cardholders



EQS Newswire / 04/11/2025 / 04:45 CET/CEST

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 November 2025 – Visa (NYSE: V) and fintech DealMe have launched NanuPay – the first solution that lets Vietnamese Visa credit cardholders choose installment plans while shopping abroad. The service goes live in South Korea, enabling eligible Techcombank and Sacombank cardholders – to select an installment plan instantly at checkout – no app downloads or new card applications.





As Vietnam–South Korea travel and commerce deepen, NanuPay brings familiar, flexible payments to a top destination for Vietnamese consumers and businesses. By extending domestic-style installments across borders, Visa and DealMe aim to support Vietnam's digital transformation and make international spending simpler, safer, and more affordable.



The pilot will launch for Vietnam-issued Visa cardholders from pioneer issuers Techcombank and Sacombank at Shinsegae Duty Free and select beauty and medical tourism providers in Seoul and Gangnam, including Lien Jang Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, Samsung Miracle Eye Clinic, Le Dental Clinic, Laprin Clinic, and many more, offering interest-free installments, special discounts, and complimentary gifts. Expansion is planned to enable the same interest-free installment experience for Visa credit cardholders in the United States, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and other global markets.



According to Visa's Green Shoots Radar survey, Vietnamese consumers, led by Gen Z and Millennials, are more likely than the Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific average to make big-ticket purchases, with seven in ten expressing this intent, especially in healthcare (65%) and travel (61%)1. This makes NanuPay's installment options at South Korean beauty and medical institutions, as well as duty-free stores, particularly relevant for Vietnamese shoppers.



"This launch with DealMe underscores Visa's commitment to delivering flexible and secure cross-border payments while connecting the entire ecosystem so innovation reaches consumers faster. As a trusted brand at the centre of commerce, Visa brings banks, fintechs, merchants, and platforms together to give Vietnamese cardholders unparalleled access to installment options and offers worldwide. Our aim is to make every payment seamless and safe, in line with the government's ambition for a cashless, digitally inclusive economy, and support sustainable economic growth for Vietnam," said Ms. Dung Dang, Visa Country Manager for Vietnam and Laos.



"We are proud to partner with Visa to successfully launch NanuPay in South Korea. By leveraging the country's advanced installment infrastructure, we introduced a model that ensures rapid adoption while reducing the operational burden for merchants. We will continue to expand merchant coverage to provide greater convenience for international visitors," said Mr. Kim Tae Hong, Senior Vice President of DealMe.



Visa's 2. NanuPay helps them enjoy those experiences more responsibly by offering transparent, interest-free installments at checkout in South Korea, making budgets easier to manage without extra apps or new cards. The service supports financial inclusion and Vietnam's cashless vision while strengthening convenient, secure cross-border spending for Vietnamese consumers.



1 The Green Shoots Radar study (Wave 16, January 2025) was conducted online with 14,250 consumers across 14 Asia Pacific countries and territories including 1,000 Vietnamese respondents aged 18-65 years old.



2 The Gen Z Decode Study engaged over 560 Gen Z participants across 14 Asia-Pacific markets, including Vietnam, using AI-powered questioning and analysis via online bulletin boards, complemented by Zoom interactions in each market.

Hashtag: #Visa

As Vietnam–South Korea travel and commerce deepen, NanuPay brings familiar, flexible payments to a top destination for Vietnamese consumers and businesses. By extending domestic-style installments across borders, Visa and DealMe aim to support Vietnam's digital transformation and make international spending simpler, safer, and more affordable.The pilot will launch for Vietnam-issued Visa cardholders from pioneer issuers Techcombank and Sacombank at Shinsegae Duty Free and select beauty and medical tourism providers in Seoul and Gangnam, including Lien Jang Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, Samsung Miracle Eye Clinic, Le Dental Clinic, Laprin Clinic, and many more, offering interest-free installments,special discounts, and complimentary gifts. Expansion is planned to enable the same interest-free installment experience for Visa credit cardholders in the United States, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines,and other global markets.According to Visa's Green Shoots Radar survey, Vietnamese consumers, led by Gen Z and Millennials, are more likely than the Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific average to make big-ticket purchases, with seven in ten expressing this intent, especially in healthcare (65%) and travel (61%). This makes NanuPay's installment options at South Korean beauty and medical institutions, as well as duty-free stores, particularly relevant for Vietnamese shoppers."This launch with DealMe underscores Visa's commitment to deliveringflexible and secure cross-border payments while connecting the entire ecosystem so innovation reaches consumers faster. As a trusted brand at the centre of commerce, Visa brings banks, fintechs, merchants, and platforms together to give Vietnamese cardholders unparalleled access to installment options and offers worldwide. Our aim is to make every payment seamless and safe, in line with the government's ambition for a cashless, digitally inclusive economy, and support sustainable economic growth for Vietnam," said"We are proud to partner with Visa to successfully launch NanuPay in South Korea. By leveraging the country's advanced installment infrastructure, we introduced a model that ensures rapid adoption while reducing the operational burden for merchants. We will continue to expand merchant coverage to provide greater convenience for international visitors," saidVisa's Gen Z Decoded report shows Vietnamese Gen Z values personalised experiences and seamless digital payments, with South Korea ranking as a top travel and shopping destination. NanuPay helps them enjoy those experiences more responsibly by offering transparent, interest-free installments at checkout in South Korea, making budgets easier to manage without extra apps or new cards. The service supports financial inclusion and Vietnam's cashless vision while strengthening convenient, secure cross-border spending for Vietnamese consumers.The Green Shoots Radar study (Wave 16, January 2025) was conducted online with 14,250 consumers across 14 Asia Pacific countries and territories including 1,000 Vietnamese respondents aged 18-65 years old.The Gen Z Decode Study engaged over 560 Gen Z participants across 14 Asia-Pacific markets, including Vietnam, using AI-powered questioning and analysis via online bulletin boards, complemented by Zoom interactions in each market.Hashtag: #Visa The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Visa Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.



About DealMe DealMe was established in 2022 with technology investments from KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology). In June 2023, the company signed an agreement with Lotte Card to process installment payments for international customers visiting South Korea. The Initial Startup Package, a government-supported program organized by the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups and the Korea Startup Promotion Agency, has been crucial in supporting DealMe's investment in the technology needed to implement cross-border credit card installment payments.



News Source: Visa

News Source: Visa 04/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News