|
11.04.2024 07:00:06
SoftwareOne issues additional call to action to shareholders
|
SoftwareONE Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Media Release
SoftwareOne issues additional call to action to shareholders
Stans, Switzerland, 11 April 2024 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today published an additional letter to shareholders, pointing out that as many shareholders as possible should decide on the company’s future.
The additional letter to shareholders has been published today on the Company’s AGM website: https://www.softwareone.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting
CONTACTS
Anna Engvall, Investor Relations
Phone +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com
FGS Global, Media Relations
Phone +41 44 562 14 99, press.softwareone@fgsglobal.com
ABOUT SOFTWAREONE
SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organizations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernize their workloads and applications – and in parallel, to navigate and optimise the resulting software and cloud changes – SoftwareONE unlocks the value of technology. The company's ~9,300 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with a presence in over 60 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com
SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group’s future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SoftwareONE Holding AG
|Riedenmatt 4
|6370 Stans
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 832 41 69
|E-mail:
|info.ch@softwareone.com
|Internet:
|www.softwareone.com
|ISIN:
|CH0496451508
|Valor:
|A2PTSZ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1878031
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1878031 11.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SoftwareONEmehr Nachrichten
|
11.04.24
|SoftwareOne issues additional call to action to shareholders (EQS Group)
|
11.04.24
|SoftwareOne veröffentlicht weiteren Aufruf an die Aktionäre (EQS Group)
|
05.04.24
|All proxy advisors oppose the complete replacement of SoftwareOne's Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
05.04.24
|Alle Stimmrechtsberater lehnen den vollständigen Austausch des Verwaltungsrates von SoftwareOne ab (EQS Group)
|
01.04.24
|ISS supports voting proposal of SoftwareOne’s Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
01.04.24
|ISS unterstützt Wahlvorschlag des Verwaltungsrats von SoftwareOne (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|SPI-Titel SoftwareONE-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in SoftwareONE von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.24
|SPI-Papier SoftwareONE-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in SoftwareONE von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu SoftwareONEmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SoftwareONE
|16,50
|-0,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Kursverlusten: ATX und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigen sich am am letzten Handelstag der Woche hingegen eher in schlechter Stimmung.