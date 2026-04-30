SoftwareONE Aktie
WKN DE: A2PTSZ / ISIN: CH0496451508
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30.04.2026 16:30:04
SoftwareOne publishes agenda for ordinary Annual General Meeting
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SoftwareONE Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Media Release
SoftwareOne publishes agenda for ordinary Annual General Meeting
Stans, Switzerland I 30 April 2026 – SoftwareOne Holding AG (SIX: SWON), a leading global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor, today published the agenda and the proposals of the Board of Directors for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 22 May 2026 at the Messe in Lucerne.
At SoftwareOne’s upcoming AGM, the Board of Directors proposes, among other items, the approval of a dividend of CHF 0.15 per registered share. The dividend will be paid from non-Swiss capital contribution reserves.
Chairman Till Spillmann will stand for re-election together with all current members of the Board, including Andrea Sieber, Daniel von Stockar, Jens Rugseth, Jörg Riboni, René Gilli and Rune Syversen.
As previously announced, the Board of Directors has nominated Barend Fruithof as an additional independent member of the Board.
The invitation and full agenda for the 2026 AGM is available on SoftwareOne’s website.
CONTACT
Kjell Arne Hansen, Investor Relations
Tel. +47 95 04 03 72, kjellarne.hansen@softwareone.com
ABOUT SOFTWAREONE
SoftwareOne is a global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor. With a presence in over 70 countries and a team of about 13,000 professionals, we combine global scale and local expertise to help partners and customers optimize costs, source and procure, accelerate growth, and navigate complex IT environments with confidence. Leveraging deep capabilities in cloud, software, and data and AI, the company empowers organizations to modernize, innovate, and unlock the full value of their technology investments. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareONE is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol SWON.
SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group’s future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Additional features:
File: FINAL_Media Release_AGM invitation_EN
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SoftwareONE Holding AG
|Riedenmatt 4
|6370 Stans
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 832 41 69
|E-mail:
|info.ch@softwareone.com
|Internet:
|www.softwareone.com
|ISIN:
|CH0496451508
|Valor:
|A2PTSZ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange; Oslo (Euronext)
|EQS News ID:
|2318078
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2318078 30.04.2026 CET/CEST
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