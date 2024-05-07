|
07.05.2024 07:00:09
Sonova announces Management Board succession
|
Sonova Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Media Release
Stäfa (Switzerland), May 7, 2024 – Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing care solutions, today announces upcoming appointments to its Management Board. Lilika Beck, currently Managing Director Connect Hearing Canada in the Audiological Care business, will succeed Martin Grieder as GVP Consumer Hearing, after he passed away in a tragic accident at the beginning of April 2024. Oliver Lux, currently Managing Director Audiological Care Germany, will be appointed GVP Audiological Care, succeeding Christophe Fond, who will pursue a career opportunity outside the hearing care industry after successfully leading Sonova’s Audiological Care business for seven years. Alistair Simpson will join the company as GVP Cochlear Implants to succeed Victoria Carr-Brendel, who has decided to retire from executive roles for personal reasons after successfully leading Sonova’s Cochlear Implants business since 2019.
Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova, says: “During their tenure at Sonova, Martin, Christophe and Vicky have played important roles in driving Sonova’s overall success, significantly advancing their respective businesses with great passion and ambitions for profitable growth. They have built strong teams and created good foundations for their successors and Sonova. I am very grateful for their dedication and significant contributions to our company over many years.”
– End –
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Thomas Bernhardsgrütter +41 58 928 33 44
Media Relations
Karl Hanks +41 76 367 72 56
Disclaimer
About Sonova
Sonova operates through four businesses – Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants – and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Group’s globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever growing consumer base in more than 100 countries.
In the 2022/23 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.7 billion, with a net profit of CHF 658 million. Over 17,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova’s vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing.
For more information please visit www.sonova.com.
Sonova shares (ticker symbol: SOON, Security no: 1254978, ISIN: CH0012549785) have been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1994. The securities of Sonova have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state securities laws, or outside the United States of America to non-U.S. Persons in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.
News Source: Sonova Holding AG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sonova Holding AG
|Laubisrütistrasse 28
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 928 33 33
|E-mail:
|ir@sonova.com
|Internet:
|www.sonova.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012549785
|Valor:
|12549785
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1896947
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1896947 07.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sonova AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:29
|Starker Wochentag in Zürich: SMI zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|SMI aktuell: SMI startet in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|Sonova announces Management Board succession (EQS Group)
|
07.05.24
|Sonova kündigt Nachfolge für Geschäftsleitung an (EQS Group)
|
06.05.24
|Handel in Zürich: Börsianer lassen SMI schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
06.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in Zürich: So performt der SLI am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
06.05.24
|SMI-Handel aktuell: SMI-Anleger greifen am Montagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
06.05.24
|SLI-Handel aktuell: SLI-Börsianer greifen am Montagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Sonova AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sonova AG
|198,35
|-2,24%