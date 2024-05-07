Sonova Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Sonova announces Management Board succession



07.05.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media Release Stäfa (Switzerland), May 7, 2024 – Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing care solutions, today announces upcoming appointments to its Management Board. Lilika Beck, currently Managing Director Connect Hearing Canada in the Audiological Care business, will succeed Martin Grieder as GVP Consumer Hearing, after he passed away in a tragic accident at the beginning of April 2024. Oliver Lux, currently Managing Director Audiological Care Germany, will be appointed GVP Audiological Care, succeeding Christophe Fond, who will pursue a career opportunity outside the hearing care industry after successfully leading Sonova’s Audiological Care business for seven years. Alistair Simpson will join the company as GVP Cochlear Implants to succeed Victoria Carr-Brendel, who has decided to retire from executive roles for personal reasons after successfully leading Sonova’s Cochlear Implants business since 2019. Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova, says: “During their tenure at Sonova, Martin, Christophe and Vicky have played important roles in driving Sonova’s overall success, significantly advancing their respective businesses with great passion and ambitions for profitable growth. They have built strong teams and created good foundations for their successors and Sonova. I am very grateful for their dedication and significant contributions to our company over many years.”



For the GVP roles in Consumer Hearing and Audiological Care, Sonova is able to leverage its strong talent pipeline by promoting Lilika Beck and Oliver Lux. Both Lilika and Oliver have delivered strong results at Sonova over many years, with proven commercial expertise, in-depth knowledge of consumer needs and good foundations in operational excellence. They have also demonstrated their leadership capabilities in various senior positions across different regions and businesses at Sonova. The appointments will become effective in June.



Alistair Simpson is an experienced business executive with a successful track record in managing full P&Ls as a General Manager, including leading marketing, sales and R&D functions. He brings longstanding expertise in highly regulated medical devices and has held various senior leadership positions in companies including Johnson & Johnson, Danaher and LivaNova. Alistair will take over the role of GVP Cochlear Implants as of July 1, 2024, after a dedicated immersion period. He will be based in Valencia (California, USA) at the Advanced Bionics headquarters.



Arnd comments: “We are excited that these three experienced leaders join our Management Board. They will enable us to continue the successful strategy execution in the three businesses, aiming to drive profitable growth through innovation and expansion of our customer access. I would like to congratulate Lilika, Oliver and Alistair on their appointments and look forward to working with them closely.” – End – Contacts: Investor Relations Thomas Bernhardsgrütter +41 58 928 33 44

Jessica Grassi +41 58 928 33 22 ir@sonova.com Media Relations Karl Hanks +41 76 367 72 56

Christiane Jelinek +41 76 358 80 36 mediarelations@sonova.com Disclaimer

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Sonova’s control. Should one or more of these risks or un-certainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sonova undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. About Sonova

Sonova is a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions: from personal audio devices and wireless communication systems to audiological care services, hearing aids and cochlear implants. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. Sonova operates through four businesses – Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants – and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Group’s globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever growing consumer base in more than 100 countries. In the 2022/23 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.7 billion, with a net profit of CHF 658 million. Over 17,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova’s vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing. For more information please visit www.sonova.com. Sonova shares (ticker symbol: SOON, Security no: 1254978, ISIN: CH0012549785) have been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1994. The securities of Sonova have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state securities laws, or outside the United States of America to non-U.S. Persons in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

News Source: Sonova Holding AG

News Source: Sonova Holding AG

End of Media Release

