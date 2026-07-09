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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.07.2026 15:15:00
SpaceX Going Public Is Not a Reason to Abandon Rocket Lab
Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) initial public offering has dramatically increased investor attention around space stocks. One that is definitely worth a closer look is Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB).SpaceX is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on July 7, which could drive index-tracking funds to buy the stock. However, SpaceX's initial index weight is estimated to be less than 1%, as the Nasdaq-100 adjusts for public float, or the percentage of shares available for public trading.So, while SpaceX may dominate the headlines, Rocket Lab's backlog, contracts, and execution milestones still give investors reasons to take the company seriously as a space and satellite stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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