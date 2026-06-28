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28.06.2026 17:15:00
SpaceX Has $100 Billion in Cash... Is It Enough?
Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SPCX) raised $75 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on June 12. When you add in the overallotment given to the investment banks that helped with the IPO, that figure rises to $85.7 billion. Just days after the IPO, the company announced it would sell $20 billion in bonds, even though it already had $100 billion in cash on its balance sheet. It actually raised $25 billion from the bond sale, thanks to strong demand. Here's why all that cash won't last very long.The hype around SpaceX is huge, partly because of Elon Musk's involvement and partly because the company has achieved impressive milestones. In fact, the company's Starlink cellular telecommunications business is profitable. The problem is that its rocket business and its artificial intelligence operations (AI) are not. So the company, overall, doesn't turn a profit, a fact clearly disclosed in the IPO prospectus.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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