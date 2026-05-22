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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.05.2026 09:57:00
SpaceX IPO: Why It Could Burst the AI Bubble
Talk of an AI bubble has faded since late last year, when signs of weakness in some AI stocks and fears around circular deals triggered a sell-off in names like Nvidia.Since then, a shortage in memory chips and strong demand growth have sent AI stocks surging again, with major indexes hitting all-time highs following the dip over the Iran war.However, a bursting bubble is still a very real possibility. Semiconductors are historically cyclical, after all, and prone to price swings due to inventory gluts and shortages. That's especially true with memory.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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