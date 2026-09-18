Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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18.09.2026 03:05:00
SpaceX or Rocket Lab: Which Space Stock Is the Better Buy for the Next Decade?
The future of the space economy will play out in public markets. Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public with a bang back in June and is now valued as one of the world's top stocks by market cap. Investors are highly optimistic about the future of the space economy and what it could mean for satellite internet, artificial intelligence (AI), and other space applications in the 21st century.
But there is another stock competing with SpaceX that has already delivered over 500% gains for shareholders since going public five years ago: Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB). Which stock will be the better buy for your portfolio over the next decade?
Many readers know about SpaceX and its founder, Elon Musk. Musk has set SpaceX on an ambitious plan to win in the space economy with multiple technologies.
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|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|RBC Capital Markets
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs
|56,00
|-4,76%
|Tesla
|315,95
|-1,17%