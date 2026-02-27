Check Point Software Aktie
WKN: 901638 / ISIN: IL0010824113
|
27.02.2026 21:25:56
Sphera Dumps 15,000 Check Point Software Shares Worth $3.1 Million
As of the period ending December 31, 2025, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd disclosed a complete exit from Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP).According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd sold all 15,000 shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $3.10 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in Check Point dropped to zero, with the position’s valuation declining by $3.10 million over the period.Check Point Software Technologies is a global cybersecurity provider with a strong focus on integrated security architecture and threat prevention. The company leverages its Infinity Architecture to deliver advanced protection against evolving cyber threats across networks, cloud, and endpoints.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!