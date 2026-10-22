SS&C Technologies Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1CV38 / ISIN: US78467J1007
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22.10.2026 23:02:04
SS&C Technologies Q3 Net Income Declines, Revenue Rises
(RTTNews) - SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported lower net income for the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier.
Net income declined to $198.9 million from $210.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. Earnings per share were $0.83, unchanged from $0.83 a year earlier. Total revenues increased to $1.690 billion from $1.568 billion, driven by higher technology-enabled services revenue.
Operating income rose to $409.3 million from $365.7 million, while income before income taxes increased to $256.7 million from $253.9 million.
For the first nine months of 2026, net income increased to $659.8 million from $603.8 million, while earnings per share rose to $2.71 from $2.39. Revenue increased to $5.03 billion from $4.61 billion.
For the fourth quarter, SS&C expects adjusted revenue of $1.700 billion to $1.740 billion, adjusted net income of $454 million to $470 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.88 to $1.94. For full-year 2026, the company expects adjusted revenue of $6.736 billion to $6.776 billion, adjusted net income of $1.726 billion to $1.742 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $7.11 to $7.17.
SSNC is currently trading after hours at $83.50, down $6.04 or 6.75 percent on the Nasdaq.
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