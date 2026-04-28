Starbucks Aktie
WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094
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29.04.2026 00:17:59
Starbucks Surges as Its Turnaround Gains Steam
It's been a tough few years to be a Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shareholder. After years of dependable growth, the coffee chain stumbled, with growth as tepid as day-old java. The company took a big swing, bringing in former Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol to right the ship, and there were already positive signs that his turnaround efforts were taking hold. Starbucks faced a critical test when the company reported after the market close on Tuesday, and the results came in piping hot.For the company's fiscal 2026 second quarter (ended March 29), Starbucks delivered net revenue that jumped 9% year over year to $9.5 billion. The results were fueled by comparable-store sales (comps) that climbed 6.2%, driven by a 3.8% increase in transactions and a 2.3% increase in the average ticket. This fueled earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45, up 32%, while adjusted EPS of $0.50 climbed 22%. Image source: Starbucks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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