TotalEnergies Aktie
WKN: 850727 / ISIN: FR0000120271
|
18.11.2025 09:01:52
Statement by TotalEnergies Following the French Competition Authority’s Decision relating to the Supply of Petroleum Products in Corsica
Download the Press ReleaseParis, November 18, 2025 – TotalEnergies takes note, while contesting the merits, of yesterday’s decision issued by the French Competition Authority regarding the supply of petroleum products in Corsica, which imposes a fine on the Company.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TOTAL S.A.
