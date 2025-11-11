Straumann Aktie
WKN DE: A3DHHH / ISIN: CH1175448666
|
11.11.2025 13:30:13
Straumann Group Capital Markets Day 2025
|
Straumann Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m. – approximately 1:30 p.m. CET
Straumann Group is pleased to invite you to its Capital Markets Day 2025 on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.
We will reflect on the progress made, revisiting our vision and commitments. The session will outline the Group’s key achievements to date and present our mid-term strategy and growth ambitions. We will also address the evolving market landscape and accelerating trends that continue to shape our industry and guide our transformation. Presentations and the Q&A session will be delivered in English by the Executive Management Team
You can access the webcast at www.straumann-group.com/webcast. A recording will be available after the event. To participate in the Q&A, please pre-register for the conference call using the dedicated link. We also recommend downloading the presentation in advance via the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.
For further information, please contact investor.relations@straumann.com.
With kind regards
Straumann Group
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
|
2227774 11.11.2025 CET/CEST
