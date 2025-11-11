Straumann Aktie

WKN DE: A3DHHH / ISIN: CH1175448666

11.11.2025 13:30:13

Straumann Group Capital Markets Day 2025

Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Straumann Group Capital Markets Day 2025

11.11.2025 / 13:30 CET/CEST

 

Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. – approximately 1:30 p.m. CET

 

 

Straumann Group is pleased to invite you to its Capital Markets Day 2025 on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

 

We will reflect on the progress made, revisiting our vision and commitments. The session will outline the Group’s key achievements to date and present our mid-term strategy and growth ambitions. We will also address the evolving market landscape and accelerating trends that continue to shape our industry and guide our transformation. Presentations and the Q&A session will be delivered in English by the Executive Management Team

 

You can access the webcast at www.straumann-group.com/webcast. A recording will be available after the event. To participate in the Q&A, please pre-register for the conference call using the dedicated link. We also recommend downloading the presentation in advance via the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.

 

For further information, please contact investor.relations@straumann.com.

 

With kind regards

Straumann Group

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

 

 


2227774  11.11.2025 CET/CEST

