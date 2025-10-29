Straumann Group delivers strong organic growth and confirms full-year outlook

REVENUE BY REGION (in CHF million) Q3 20251 Q3 2024[1] 9M 20251 9M 20241 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 234.0 216.4 784.4 736.0 Change in CHF in % 8.2 11.2 6.6 8.1 Change in local currencies in % 11.2 14.8 9.7 14.1 Change organic[2] in % 11.2 11.4 9.7 11.0 % of Group total 38.9 37.0 40.2 39.6 North America (NAM) 161.6 162.9 517.4 522.1 Change in CHF in % (0.8) (1.4) (0.9) 0.3 Change in local currencies in % 5.7 2.1 3.3 3.7 Change organic2 in % 5.7 2.0 3.3 3.7 % of Group total 26.8 27.8 26.5 28.1 Asia Pacific (APAC) 144.3 149.4 475.8 434.8 Change in CHF in % (3.4) 16.5 9.4 31.6 Change in local currencies in % 3.2 20.6 14.1 40.4 Change organic2 in % 3.2 19.7 14.1 39.3 % of Group total 24.0 25.5 24.4 23.4 Latin America (LATAM) 62.3 56.8 172.8 165.8 Change in CHF in % 9.8 2.3 4.2 6.4 Change in local currencies in % 18.0 19.0 17.7 15.1 Change organic2 in % 18.0 18.9 17.7 15.1 % of Group total 10.3 9.7 8.9 8.9 Group 602.2 585.5 1 950.4 1 858.7 Change in CHF in % 2.9 7.7 4.9 10.2 Change in local currencies in % 8.3 12.7 9.6 16.0 Change organic2 in % 8.3 11.2 9.6 14.5

[1] Figures refer to continuing operations

[2] Excluding the effects of currencies and acquisitions

Basel, October 29, 2025: In the third quarter of 2025, the Straumann Group achieved revenue of CHF 602.2 million, representing 8.3% organic growth compared with the prior-year period. For the first nine months of 2025, Group revenue amounted to CHF 2.0 billion, up 9.6% organically year on year. Growth momentum remained broad-based across regions. Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM) continued to deliver strong double-digit organic revenue growth, while North America (NAM) showed sequential improvement with a solid quarter. Asia Pacific (APAC) outside China was robust, whereas China has started to soften as patients are delaying treatment and distributors reduced inventories ahead of the expected VBP 2.0.

Guillaume Daniellot, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“I am proud of our teams for driving strong progress across our businesses and for their ability to adapt to regional dynamics. Through our innovation and strong educational activities such as the EAO Congress, Esthetic Days and the DSO CEO Summit, we continued to strengthen our customer partnerships and gained positive momentum for our latest innovations.

We are excited about the transformation of our orthodontics business through new partnerships with Smartee and DentalMonitoring. These collaborations will enhance innovation, scalability and future profitability, allowing us to present a new value proposition to our customers and position Straumann Group as a stronger player in the orthodontics market.

A key milestone this quarter was the launch of the SIRIOS X3 intraoral scanner. Positioned in the mid-price segment, it provides excellent value and seamless integration with the Straumann AXS platform, serving as the entry point into Straumann Group’s digital ecosystem and enabling efficient, fully connected workflows across treatment disciplines.”

REGIONAL PERFORMANCEs

EMEA – Strong double-digit growth across key markets

EMEA achieved revenue of CHF 234.0 million (+11.2% organic). The region delivered double-digit growth across premium, challenger and digital segments. Straumann Group expanded its market leadership and continued gaining share even in mature markets such as Germany and Austria, supported by the successful rollout of the Straumann iEXCEL implant system. Northern Europe performed particularly well, with the UK, Benelux and Denmark among the key contributors. Distributor markets in Eastern Europe also showed solid momentum.

NAM – Strong quarter and accelerated growth

North America delivered revenue of CHF 161.6 million (+5.7% organic), marking solid growth in a still volatile environment. Premium and challenger brands gained traction, supported by commercial execution. Digital solutions including the SIRIOS intraoral scanner (IOS) and the new chairside workflow together with the MIDAS 3D printer continued to see strong demand, while patient flow showed pockets of improvement during the quarter.

APAC – Growth outside China; softer demand ahead of VBP 2.0 in China

APAC reported revenue of CHF 144.3 million (+3.2% organic). Growth outside China remained solid, led by India, Thailand, Australia and Japan. In China, growth was softer than expected due to cautious patient sentiment and inventory reductions by distributors ahead of the anticipated VBP 2.0, the second iteration of the public volume-based procurement expected to be implemented early next year. In September, Straumann Group inaugurated its manufacturing site in Shanghai, which is now ready for full production, strengthening its “China for China” strategy and positioning the company to meet demand after the VBP 2.0 implementation early next year.

LATAM – Consistent double-digit growth driven by Neodent and digital adoption

LATAM delivered revenue of CHF 62.3 million (+18.0% organic), maintaining double-digit growth. Brazil and Mexico were the main contributors, driven by Neodent and a continued shift towards digital workflows. Straumann Group’s focus on education and digital solutions such as SIRIOS and the new unique chairside workflow further supported customer conversion and workflow efficiency throughout the region.

STRATEGIC highlights

ClearCorrect – Partnerships with Smartee and DentalMonitoring to accelerate growth and profitability

To gain competitiveness in the clear aligner business Straumann Group is transforming its orthodontics business through strategic partnerships. First, the collaboration with Smartee adds an innovation-driven, cost-efficient and scalable production platform, enabling faster delivery, higher capacity and improved profitability while accelerating product development. In addition, the partnership with DentalMonitoring integrates remote treatment supervision and data analytics into Straumann Group’s digital ecosystem, increasing treatment efficiency and supporting broader adoption among general practitioners (GPs) as a key driver of differentiation and future growth in this business segment.

Innovation – launch of SIRIOS X3 complementing the IOS portfolio at all price points

In September, Straumann Group unveiled the new SIRIOS X3 intraoral scanner at the European Association for Osseointegration (EAO) Congress. The launch received highly positive feedback and has gained strong momentum across all regions. Positioned in the mid-price segment, SIRIOS X3 combines greater value with advanced performance and complements the Group’s portfolio alongside the high-end 3Shape intraoral scanners. It delivers higher speed, improved ergonomics and seamless integration with the Straumann AXS platform, enabling a fully digital chairside workflow from scanning and planning to same-day production with the MIDAS 3D printer. As an entry point into Straumann Group’s digital ecosystem, SIRIOS X3 supports a wide range of applications across implantology, prosthetics and orthodontics, providing clinicians with a simple and connected way to optimize their workflows. This innovation enhances clinical efficiency and ease of use and further strengthens Straumann Group’s leadership in digital dentistry.

Education – Showcasing innovation leadership and engaging clinicians worldwide

Straumann Group drew strong interest at the International Esthetic Days, the EAO Congress in Monaco and the DSO CEO Summit where its world premieres (including iEXCEL and SIRIOS X3) were presented to thousands of clinicians. These events highlighted Straumann’s ability to combine innovation and clinical excellence and once again confirmed its position as the industry leader in quality and innovation.

Outlook (barring unforeseen circumstances)

Building on its solid performance and ongoing investments in innovation, Straumann Group remains confident in its ability to achieve its financial targets for 2025 despite tariffs. The Group confirms its full-year 2025 outlook and expects high single-digit organic revenue growth and a 30 to 60 basis-point improvement of the core EBIT margin at constant 2024 currency rates.

This confidence is underpinned by strong innovation capabilities, a broad global footprint including regional manufacturing sites, a differentiated value proposition covering all price points, and consistent execution driven by the Group’s strong culture. In addition, Straumann Group continues to invest in digital transformation, regional production capacity and extensive training initiatives, enabling more clinicians to perform implant and orthodontic procedures.



Macroeconomic and regulatory headwinds, including foreign-exchange volatility and tariffs, are expected to persist. However, Straumann Group’s diversified geographic footprint, strong portfolio and continued focus on innovation, education and digital transformation are expected to support sustainable growth. The Group will present its mid-term strategy and growth ambitions at its Capital Markets Day on November 25, 2025.

About Straumann Group The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs close to 12 000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

