Straumann Group transforms its orthodontics business through new strategic partnerships and a sharpened market approach

Transforming the Straumann Group’s orthodontics business through accelerated innovation, key market focus and operational excellence

Strategic partnership with Smartee to enhance ClearCorrect’s value proposition through expanding indications, strengthening the innovation pipeline and increasing profitability

Collaboration with DentalMonitoring to integrate AI-powered remote treatment monitoring into ClearCorrect’s platform, driving clinical efficiency and patient experience

Improved operational excellence by transferring the EMEA and APAC clear aligner manufacturing to Smartee, further optimizing the orthodontics global production network

Basel, October 29, 2025: Today Straumann Group announced new strategic partnerships to transform its orthodontics business and unlock the full potential of its clear aligner brand, ClearCorrect. The Group’s focused approach aims to accelerate innovation, leverage new partners’ global scale, and significantly improve efficiency and profitability. These actions strengthen ClearCorrect’s position, ensuring future sustainable growth and delivering exceptional experiences to customers and patients worldwide.

Guillaume Daniellot, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are entering an exciting chapter in the transformation of our orthodontics business. Our focused go to market strategy, combined with Smartee and DentalMonitoring strong partnerships, marks an important step in building our next-generation orthodontics platform that combines advanced technology and manufacturing at scale. By working with these innovative partners, we can accelerate innovation, enhance clinician and patient experience, and drive cost efficiency. Together, we are strengthening ClearCorrect’s competitive position and advance the Straumann Group’s commitment to shaping the future of orthodontics.”

Strategic technology partnership with Smartee to accelerate innovation and profitability

Straumann Group has entered a strategic technology partnership with Smartee to create a high-performance, next-generation orthodontics platform designed not only to accelerate innovation but also to significantly improve profitability across its clear aligner business.

This partnership unites the complementary strengths of two industry leaders. ClearCorrect brings a strong international footprint with established sales and marketing teams, dedicated customer care centers, and a robust software innovation pipeline to elevate customer experience. Smartee, in turn, brings more than 20 years of experience in advanced orthodontic technology, proven innovation expertise, and efficient manufacturing capabilities. By combining ClearCorrect’s global commercial reach with Smartee’s technology and production efficiency, Straumann Group will significantly advance both the improvement of its clear aligner value proposition and its profitability needed to drive a dynamic and profitable future orthodontics growth.

While financial details remain confidential, Straumann Group holds a single digit percentage stake in Smartee, reflecting its commitment to building a long-term orthodontics franchise.

Partnering a unique remote monitoring solution with DentalMonitoring

Straumann Group has also strengthened its partnership with DentalMonitoring (DM), in which it has held a minority stake since 2018. Together, the companies are developing a unique remote-monitoring solution that integrates AI-powered treatment supervision directly into the ClearCorrect platform.

This innovation enhances clinical efficiency, improves patient experience, and supports broader adoption among general practitioners – a key driver of differentiation and future growth in the orthodontics segment. The first joint solution, ClearCorrect RemoteCare powered by DM, will be piloted at the end of 2025 with a global rollout planned for 2026.

Operational excellence by optimizing the global orthodontics production network

As part of the partnership with Smartee, Straumann Group will transfer clear aligner manufacturing for EMEA and APAC to Smartee’s state-of-the-art facilities. As a result, ClearCorrect production in Markkleeberg, Germany, is planned to be closed by early 2026. Straumann Group is in constructive dialogue with the works council to ensure a fair consultation process and a responsible transition for the site. CADCAM activities at the site are not affected and will continue.

A focused go to market strategy on key growth geographies

As part of Straumann Group’s focused orthodontics strategy, ClearCorrect is sharpening its commercial efforts to drive faster and more profitable orthodontics growth.

The brand will prioritize strategic high-growth markets and expand its focus on General Practitioners (GPs) and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) - segments with strong potential for scalable growth - while maintaining a firm commitment to serving orthodontists.

Innovation remains central to ClearCorrect’s strategy as it expands into an end-to-end digital workflow provider for GPs, extending its portfolio beyond aligners to include complementary, integrated solutions such as the Straumann SIRIOS intraoral scanner. Alongside new digital tools and treatment planning investments, ClearCorrect is strengthening its global support network with regional care teams, a new planning center in Poland, and expanded Costa Rica operations, enhancing responsiveness to its customer base.

With these strategic steps, Straumann Group is accelerating the transformation of its orthodontics business - combining innovation, partnerships and operational excellence to build a scalable, profitable and future-ready orthodontics platform that continues to shape the future of dentistry.

