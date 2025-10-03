T-Mobile US Aktie

T-Mobile US für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
03.10.2025 04:06:04

T-Mobile's Sprint To Redeem $1.5 Bln Of Notes Ahead Of Maturity On November 1, 2025

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) announced that Sprint LLC, its wholly-owned subsidiary, will redeem on November 1, 2025, the full $1.50 billion outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 7.625% Notes due March 1, 2026, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed, plus accrued but unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the trustee and paying agent for the notes.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile USmehr Nachrichten