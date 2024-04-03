|
03.04.2024
TD Bank Group To Add Google Cloud Services To Its Portfolio Of Data-driven Technology Solutions
(RTTNews) - TD Bank Group said it will add Google Cloud services to its portfolio of data-driven technology solutions to support its delivery of banking experiences. Google Cloud will work with TD to help streamline application development and deployment and enable the Bank to roll out new features, updates, or new financial products at an accelerated pace. TD will benefit from Google Cloud's engineering support. Google Kubernetes Engine already supports TD Securities Automated Trading.
Greg Keeley, Senior Executive Vice President, Platforms and Technology, TD, said; "Together with Google Cloud, we are positioned well to continue to evolve our services and help power new and innovative banking experiences."
