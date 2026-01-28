Textron Aktie

WKN: 852659 / ISIN: US8832031012

28.01.2026 12:36:02

Textron Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $236 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $141 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $307 million or $1.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.6% to $4.175 billion from $3.613 billion last year.

Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $236 Mln. vs. $141 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $4.175 Bln vs. $3.613 Bln last year.

