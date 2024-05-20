|
20.05.2024 15:27:35
Textron Systems Teams With Kodiak To Develop Autonomous Military Ground Vehicle
(RTTNews) - Textron Systems Corp., affiliated to Textron Inc. (TXT) company, announced Monday a collaboration with Kodiak Robotics, Inc., a self-driving technology developer for the trucking and defense markets, to develop an uncrewed military ground vehicle specifically designed for driverless operations.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Textron shares were losing around 2.2 percent to trade at $87.17.
The vehicle, intended for advanced terrain environments, will be designed without space for a driver.
Under the deal, Kodiak will integrate its autonomous system, the Kodiak Driver, into a Textron Systems prototype, purpose-built uncrewed military vehicle. The firms expect to demonstrate driverless operations later in 2024.
The companies expect to bring cutting-edge artificial intelligence or AI powered, autonomous technologies to military customers.
The system being developed by the companies will operate using the same core technology that's embedded within Kodiak's autonomous long-haul trucks, which have been validated across nearly 3 million miles of real-world operations.
The vehicle will also feature Kodiak DefensePods, an adapted version of Kodiak's modular, swappable SensorPods, designed for military use.
Afterwards, Textron Systems and Kodiak intend to jointly explore future opportunities with both the U.S. DoD and the militaries of other allied nations.
In December 2023, Kodiak launched its first autonomous test vehicle designed specifically for the DoD, a Ford F-150 upfit with Kodiak's autonomous technology.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Textron Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Textron-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Textron-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Textron-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Textron-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
02.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Textron-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Textron-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Nachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Börse New York in Rot: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite sackt am Donnerstagmittag ab (finanzen.at)