Interactive Brokers Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0MQY6 / ISIN: US45841N1072
|
15.02.2026 16:45:00
The 1 Stock I'd Buy Before Interactive Brokers Group Right Now
Global electronic brokerage firm Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) had a solid 2025 with its stock soaring over 45%. By executing, clearing, and settling trades across diverse global asset classes, investors get the ability to trade in stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies with just an Interactive Brokers brokerage account. In addition, Interactive is known for offering relatively low interest rates on margin loans (money investors borrow to trade).All of these catalysts have ensured a smooth sailing into 2026 as well, with the fintech stock already up an impressive 15% year-to-date. However, there may be a better option: a faster-growing competitor in the middle of a market correction, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD). Robinhood is growing faster than Interactive Brokers while boosting profit margins. That's the winning combination for any growth stock, especially for a fintech company like Robinhood, which doubled revenue in the third quarter of 2025. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
