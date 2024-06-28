|
The Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG adopts all proposals of the Board of Directors
Pratteln, June 28, 2024
Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
The Annual General Meeting of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG adopts all proposals of the Board of Directors.
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, Pratteln ("HLEE"), which is listed on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange, held its Annual General Meeting today. All motions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders with a large majority in each case.
Bernhard Burgener was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for another term of office, and Peter von Büren, Clive Ng, Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for another year. Edda Kraft and Stefan Wehrenberg were additionally re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee.
Furthermore, the proposal of the Board of Directors for a capital reduction by decreasing the nominal value of all bearer shares from CHF 9 to CHF 1 was approved. The existing capital band was also extended until 2029 and its upper and lower thresholds adjusted.
